Vicki Renee' Betts
Louisville - 57, passed away June 26, 2020. She is survived by her mother Eula Fox,step-father James Fox; children, Terry Herriford, Steven Herriford, two grandchildren Aleighcia Herriford and La'Morie Herriford, sisters; Terri Kemp Gardner (Adrian), Valerie McMurty (David), Lisa Smith (David), Edna Fox, Betty Fox, Clarizza Webb (James), brothers; Brian Kemp (Francesca), Alan Kemp (Dana), Steven Kemp (Clarissa), Robert Betts (Kimberly), James Fox Jr. (Terri). Vicki was our earth angel, but her work here was done and God called her back to His Heavenly Home. Visitation will be Thursday 6-8pm at Eastern Star Baptist Church 2400 Howard Street. Funeral service will be private at Eastern Star Baptist Church with interment in Cave Hill Cementery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eastern Star Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons Funeral Home
951 S. Preston Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 584-3945
