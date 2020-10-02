Vickie Gafford TungettLouisville - Vickie Gafford Tungett, 67, of Louisville passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born to the late Gilbert and Thelma Gafford on February 8, 1953. Vickie was a Registered Nurse, during her life she worked for Louisville local hospitals, Hospice and home health.She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Tungett and grandson Cayden Tungett.Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rusty Tungett(Samantha), Jason Tungett(Emily), grandchildren, Hunter, Ethan, Emma, Avery and Penelope, sisters, Barbara Parker(Tony), Linda Wyatt(Mike), Kathy Van-Sant, brother, Darrell Gafford(Judie), and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10am-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.