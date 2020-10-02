1/1
Vickie Gafford Tungett
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Gafford Tungett

Louisville - Vickie Gafford Tungett, 67, of Louisville passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was born to the late Gilbert and Thelma Gafford on February 8, 1953. Vickie was a Registered Nurse, during her life she worked for Louisville local hospitals, Hospice and home health.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Tungett and grandson Cayden Tungett.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rusty Tungett(Samantha), Jason Tungett(Emily), grandchildren, Hunter, Ethan, Emma, Avery and Penelope, sisters, Barbara Parker(Tony), Linda Wyatt(Mike), Kathy Van-Sant, brother, Darrell Gafford(Judie), and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10am-2pm with a funeral service at 2pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with burial to follow at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. In order to adhere to public health requirements, family members and friends are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times during the services.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
5029691367
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved