Vickie Sue Brauner
Louisville - Vickie Sue Brauner, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Louisville on January 27, 1960, Vickie was a daughter of the late Forrester and Amanda Roark.
She was a "ray of sunshine" and always smiling and extending a warm hug to all. Vickie did not let her cancer dampen her zest for life. These memories will be the most cherished.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Richard J. Brauner; daughter Brittany Stowers (husband Phillip) and their two children, Luke and Amanda; son Craig Brauner (husband Nicholas); her sister Pamela Huber (husband Rick); several nieces and nephews and numerous extended family members.
Visitation and services will be Saturday, November 28th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Although due to COVID-19 guidelines limiting the number of visitors at the funeral home to only 25 persons, burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery and anyone is welcome for the committal service still practicing social distance and wearing a mask.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Norton Cancer Institute or to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.