1/1
Vickie Sue Brauner
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Sue Brauner

Louisville - Vickie Sue Brauner, 60, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born in Louisville on January 27, 1960, Vickie was a daughter of the late Forrester and Amanda Roark.

She was a "ray of sunshine" and always smiling and extending a warm hug to all. Vickie did not let her cancer dampen her zest for life. These memories will be the most cherished.

Vickie is survived by her husband, Richard J. Brauner; daughter Brittany Stowers (husband Phillip) and their two children, Luke and Amanda; son Craig Brauner (husband Nicholas); her sister Pamela Huber (husband Rick); several nieces and nephews and numerous extended family members.

Visitation and services will be Saturday, November 28th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Although due to COVID-19 guidelines limiting the number of visitors at the funeral home to only 25 persons, burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery and anyone is welcome for the committal service still practicing social distance and wearing a mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Norton Cancer Institute or to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved