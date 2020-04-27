|
|
Vicky J. Stastny
New Albany - Vicky Jo Stastny, 73, of New Albany passed away Sunday at Providence Diversicare Care Community. She was an elementary school teacher and was loved by many. She is survived by her cousins-Patty Hinkebein and Adrienne Hinkebein. She is preceded in death by her parents-Charles G. and Virginia L. Stastny and cousin- Gary Hinkebein. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Providence for taking great care of Vicky. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held with her immediate family. Burial will take place at SCI- Kraft Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be forwarded to the Floyd County Animal. Rescue League.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020