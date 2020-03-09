|
Vicky Lynn Pruitt
Beaufort - Vicky Lynn Pruitt, 70, wife of Gerald W. Pruitt, of Beaufort, SC, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Vicky was born on August 24, 1949 in Jeffersonville, IN. She is the daughter of the late John Bales and Joan Davis Bales.
Vicky was a graduate of Indiana University and like most in the family, an avid Hoosier basketball fan. She worked as a Teacher at Northaven Elementary School for 34 years in Jeffersonville, IN where she developed lifelong friendships that she cherished. Vicky enjoyed a successful second career in retirement as Owner and Operator of Her Favorite Store for 12 years in Beaufort, SC. Her business enabled her love of dabbling in fashion and conversation with new friends. For the last 21 years, Vicky adored her annual trip to North Carolina for the Ball, where many memories were created with her best of friends.
Vicky's most treasured accomplishment was being a grandmother to her grandchildren. Whether a trip for doughnuts, a stroll in the wagon or an exciting sleep over, she was so amazing being Grammy and Gigi.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Andrew "Andy" Kendall Pruitt.
In addition to her husband of nearly 48 years, Gerald; she is survived by son, Nick Pruitt and wife Lacie; grandchildren Eden, Will and Jack; sister, Carol Resch; brothers, David and John Bales. She is loved by many nieces and nephews across Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3-6pm at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway Jeffersonville, IN.
Inurnment will be in Walnut Ridge Cemetery on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to DragonBoat Beaufort, P.O. Box 213, Beaufort, SC 29901.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020