Victor Cary Sr.
Victor Cary, Sr

Louisville - 56, passed away September 20, 2020.

He was a former employee at Dundee Tavern and Tim Page's Corner Store.

Survivors include his children; Victor Cary Jr., Michelle and Monique Davis, his mother; Zelma Cary-Lawson, 3 siblings; Lorrie Hill-Cary, Connie Cary-Page and Quinn Cary, 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral: 12 noon Saturday at West End Baptist Church, 1400 S. 4th Street, burial; Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church.

G. C. Williams in charge.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
West End Baptist Church
SEP
26
Funeral
12:00 PM
West End Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
