Victor Cary, Sr



Louisville - 56, passed away September 20, 2020.



He was a former employee at Dundee Tavern and Tim Page's Corner Store.



Survivors include his children; Victor Cary Jr., Michelle and Monique Davis, his mother; Zelma Cary-Lawson, 3 siblings; Lorrie Hill-Cary, Connie Cary-Page and Quinn Cary, 7 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.



Funeral: 12 noon Saturday at West End Baptist Church, 1400 S. 4th Street, burial; Green Meadows Cemetery, visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church.



G. C. Williams in charge.









