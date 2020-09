Or Copy this URL to Share

Victor Wayne Silver



Louisville - 73, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was a realtor and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Lowana Silver; sister, Norma Jean (Jimmy) Dunn; daughters, Sonya (Martious) White and Kechelle (DeShawn) Wilson; step-sons, Carlos and Eric Patton; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held on September 11, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church.









