Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Victoria Kruer
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
708 E. Spring Street
New Albany, IN
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Knobs Chapel
3033 Martin Road
Floyds Knobs, IN
Victoria Ann Kruer


Victoria Ann Kruer

Floyds Knobs - Victoria Ann "Vicky" Kruer, 61 years of age passed on April 5, 2019. She was born May 19, 1957 in New Albany to the late Andrew and Roberta (Devine) Kruer, Sr. Vicky was a lifelong member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church. She was member of the Hospitality in Service Ministry and the bible study group. Vicky also loved knitting. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Kruer Book.

Survivors include sibling, Rhonda Powell (David), Andy Kruer, Jr. (Kim), Sherry Ott (Robert); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be 11:00 am until 8:00 pm Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany, Indiana. Her Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Tuesday at St. Mary of the Knobs Chapel, 3033 Martin Road, Floyds Knobs, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions to the .

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
