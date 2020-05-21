Victoria "Vickie" Serapiglia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria "Vickie" Serapiglia

Louisville - 65, passed away on May 20th.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Serapiglia; son, Billy Serapiglia (Andrea); granddaughter, Sophia; and 4 sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved