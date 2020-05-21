Victoria "Vickie" Serapiglia
Louisville - 65, passed away on May 20th.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Serapiglia; son, Billy Serapiglia (Andrea); granddaughter, Sophia; and 4 sisters.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Drive). The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 24, 2020.