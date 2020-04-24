|
Vincent Lee Watson
Ocala - Watson, Vincent Lee.-- passed away in Ocala, Florida on April 15, 2020, 86 years old. Vince, the son of Charles Watson and Leona Kirchner, was born and raised in Louisville. He graduated from Louisville Male High School. A daredevil in his younger years, Vince relished spelunking in the caves of Kentucky, often retrieving amazing rock specimens from the depths of the earth. A veteran of the Korean conflict, Vince trained as a parachutist with the 101 Airborne Division and served in the 11th Airborne in Munich, Germany. He was awarded a Parachutist Badge and a Good Conduct Medal during his military service. Possessing an analytical and enquiring mind, Vince developed a passion for science and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and went on to work in this field until he retired. He was the loving husband of Edeltraud for 63 years and father of Robert, André, Monique, Kenneth and William. The family settled down in the suburbs of Chicago and as a young father Vince enjoyed taking his kids out to the surrounding woods, lakes and rivers to fish; they still hold fond memories of those early morning adventures. Always a keen gardener, Vince was happiest in his later years growing plants in his garden, especially chili peppers. He leaves behind his wife, his brother Melvin, four children and grandchildren Etienne, Isabelle, Kirk, Cullen and Caroline.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020