Vincent P. "Ben" Killmeier
1934 - 2020
Vincent P. "Ben" Killmeier

Louisville - Vincent P. "Ben" Killmeier, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Born in Louisville on April 5, 1934, he was a son of the late Joseph T. and Louise B. Killmeier. Ben graduated from Flaget High School and the University of Louisville. He was an Army veteran.

He was a retired traffic manager for the Celanese Corporation. Upon his retirement, he became involved in the home remodeling business, received his real estate license and dabbled in real estate for a while. Ben remained busy. He then worked in maintenance at the former Christopher East Nursing Home on Browns Lane.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8052 in Scottsburg, IN and was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Ben loved being with friends and cheering on the UK Wildcats. He loved a good cold beer, playing "hand and foot" and was known for his sense of humor.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Mary, Sr. Angela OSU, Charles, Joseph and Genevieve.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Rose M. Bunn Killmeier; three sons, Matthew (Naomi), Martin and Andrew Killmeier. A brother, Louis B. Killmeier (Millie), also survives, along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be private due to COVID-19. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, October 16th at Good Shepherd Church, 3511 Rudd Avenue. All are welcome to attend the Mass but please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the Heifer International, www.heifer.org or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
