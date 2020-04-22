|
Vincent P. Natalie
Louisville - Vincent P. Natalie
Vincent "P." Natalie, 64 of Louisville, KY died April 20 from heart failure. He was born June 29, 1955 to James and Jane (Shippen) Natalie.
Vincent retired from The City of Louisville Department of Building & Housing. He was a lifelong member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, an active member of the Democratic Party and happily volunteered for numerous local, state, and National political candidates. He was a precinct captain, election officer, block watch captain and member of the Crescent Hill Community Council. He was a proud member of the Lions Club and Knights of Columbus.
Vincent never met a stranger and was loyal to all who knew him. He was an artist and a corvette enthusiast with a huge heart. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Joe.
He is survived by his beloved Jack Russel Terrier, "Odee" and siblings Mary Isaac (Mike), Rose Ann Lovesee, Elizabeth Gibbs (Kevin), Robert Natalie (Karen); Howard Natalie (Melanie); Jane Bennett (John); 15 nieces and nephews; 2 great nephews and a great niece.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Down Syndrome of Louisville, 5001 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40291.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020