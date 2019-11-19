Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
212 Mt Mercy Dr
Pewee Valley, KY
Vincent Paglino


1933 - 2019
Vincent Paglino Obituary
Vincent Paglino

Crestwood - Vincent Paglino, 86, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home in Crestwood, Kentucky. Vince was born April 27, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to Castrenze and Girolama (Donato) Paglino. He spent his formative years in Brooklyn and joined the Navy at the age of 18. While in the Navy, he met Carol Ann Trueman and married her on June 24, 1956. The Navy led him on the path of aviation mechanics that employed him over the years and around the country with American Airlines, Pan Am, Eastern Airlines, South East Airlines, Air International and Regent Air. And in 1984, He moved to Kentucky and joined United Parcel Service to help build their airline. He retired from UPS and spent his time travelling and wood working.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Josephine, his brother, Frank and his daughter, Anne Whitaker (Ronnie). He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Carol; children Marybeth Paglino (John Barbarczuk), Vincent Paglino (Susan), Joanne Mittenzwei (Jim), John Paglino, Jeanne Paglino-Hutchinson (Todd) and Maggie Akers (Steve), His brother, Joseph (Fran), His grandchildren: Angie, Anthony, Marisa, Gina, Susan, Amy, Johnny, Katie, Julia, Sammie, Emily, Beth Anne, Janie, Truman, and Henry, and his great grandchildren Austin and Graham.

Vince left a legacy of hard work, faith, laughter, singing, cooking, generosity and was the greatest example of how to love their spouse with all of their heart and soul.

His funeral mass will be celebrated 11:00 am Monday, November 25th at St. Aloysius Church 212 Mt Mercy Dr, Pewee Valley, KY 40056. The visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 pm Sunday, November 24th at Stoess Funeral Home 6534 State Hwy 22, Crestwood, KY 40014. Condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
