Vincent T. Sieg
New Albany - Vincent T. Sieg, 88, of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at The Villages at Historic Silvercrest. He was born on October 13, 1931 in Harrison County, Indiana to the late Wesley T. and Frieda Pennington Sieg. He was a veteran in the United States Army serving in Korea, a real estate broker and retired from the Southern Indiana Board of Realtor. He and his wife, enjoyed helping others as volunteers for Helping Hearts and Helping Hands and other various charities.
In addidition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae Sieg.
He is survived by his son, Brian Sieg and his wife Mary Eve Sieg; a grandson, Will (Erin Banet) Sieg; a granddaughter, Loren Spaulding and her husband, Aaron; and a sister, Geraldine Baxley Watson.
Visitation and funeral services are private under the direction of Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with entombment in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Veterans Club of Kentucky, 410 West Jefferson Street, Lagrange, Kentucky 40031.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020