Vinceredus Buford
Louisville - 83, of Louisville, Ky, passed away April 13, 2020. She was born to parents Robert and Lucille McNair, July 13, 1936 in Fayetteville, NC. Vinceredus graduated from Armstrong High School in Fayetteville, NC. She started her college education at Shaw University were she was a member of Delta Sigma Theta. She completed her college education at the University of Louisville receiving both a Bachelors degree in Sociology and Masters Degree in Education. She started her career and retired as a Teacher for JCPS.
She was married to the late Willie L. Buford and they lived together in Louisville, Ky. Vinceredus is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Louis) Lusco and Teresa Buford; four siblings, Timothy (Ophelia) McNair, Selma (John) Cannady, Hector (Brenda) McNair and Elvidge Thames; three grandchildren, Evol (Jamie) Wigginton, Louis (Katrina) Lusco and Charisma (Nate) Pitts. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 funeral and burial services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020