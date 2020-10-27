Viola Arthur Hagan



Louisville - 90 passed away on October 26, 2020. She was a 1947 1/2 graduate of Central High School, a beautician for many years, a teacher's aide at King Elementary School and a longtime member of King Solomon Baptist Church.



She is survived by her children; Julius (Lue) Darrell (Barbara), Derek (Gwen) and Victor Hagan (Beth). Siblings; Mark Arthur (Peggy), Leona Garth, Mary starks and Virginia Dickerson (Donald). Six Grandchildren, Four Great-Grandchildren.



Walk Through Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 - 1:30 PM at her church. Funeral will be private. The Family Chose G.C. Williams Funeral Home For Arrangements.









