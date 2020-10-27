1/1
Viola Arthur Hagan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola Arthur Hagan

Louisville - 90 passed away on October 26, 2020. She was a 1947 1/2 graduate of Central High School, a beautician for many years, a teacher's aide at King Elementary School and a longtime member of King Solomon Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children; Julius (Lue) Darrell (Barbara), Derek (Gwen) and Victor Hagan (Beth). Siblings; Mark Arthur (Peggy), Leona Garth, Mary starks and Virginia Dickerson (Donald). Six Grandchildren, Four Great-Grandchildren.

Walk Through Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 - 1:30 PM at her church. Funeral will be private. The Family Chose G.C. Williams Funeral Home For Arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
at her church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved