Violet Christine Faulkner Curry
Louisville - 104, returned to her Heavenly Father on March 02, 2019.
Violet was born in Liletown, Ky. on December 28, 1914 to the late John Thomas Faulkner and Ida Pearl Wilcoxson Faulkner. She graduated from Western Ky. University and received her Master's Degree from the University of Louisville. She taught school for 39 years and was a school principal for 3 years. Violet also worked in an Air Plane factory during WW II. She married Paul Curry in Greensburg, KY in July, 1947. They had 63 wonderful years together.
She has been a member of Audubon Park Methodist Church since the early 1950's where she taught Sunday school and still has many dear friends. Even though she was legally blind for several years, Violet lived a full life listening to Talk Radio, listening to college basketball games, listening to sermons, and visiting with her friends at Belmont Village.
Violet is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ida; spouse, Paul Curry; brother, Carl Freeman, and sisters Maple Virginia and Pauline Franklin.
Left to cherish her memory, her sister, Patsy Tucker; nieces, Marsha Hutchinson, Karen Hebert, Patty Jenkins and Jolene Turner; nephews, Michael Franklin, Russell Franklin, Bob Atwell, Randall Tucker and dear friends, Jean Rayburn, Ken & Judy Montgomery, Bob Montgomery, and Barbara Abel.
The family would like to thank Violet's friends and staff at Belmont Village for their love and care these past few years.
Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Audubon Park Methodist Church, 3200 Poplar Level Rd.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of her service Saturday at her church.
Burial will follow at 3:00 pm CST at Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019