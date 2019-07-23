Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Violet Delvina "Del" Watson


1939 - 2019
Violet Delvina "Del" Watson Obituary
Violet Delvina "Del" Watson

Louisville - Violet Delvina "Del" Watson, 79, passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born October 21, 1939 to the late Arvel and Flora Cooper. She married Edward Watson in 1953 and had three sons. Del was a caregiver for her whole life and took pride in helping to raise her grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her two sons, Ronnie and Mike Watson; two sisters, Barbara Drury and Melinda Rheinlaender; and a brother, Bruce Cooper.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 66 years Edward; son, Steve (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Andrea Lucas (Jon), Samantha Trenholm (Cory), Brittnay and Cody Watson; four great grandchildren, Mallory and Maggie Lucas, Joli Trenholm and Watson Perry; sister, Angie Renfro (John); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m., J.B. Ratterman & Son Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019
