Violet Lucille Mallory O'Bryan
Louisville - Violet Lucille (Mallory) O'Bryan, 88, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home from multiple myeloma.
She was born November 14, 1930 in Gatchel, IN, to the late Earl and Theresa (Goffinet) Mallory. Lucille married Charles Edward O'Bryan in Derby, IN, on January 3, 1953.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Cletus Mallory; son, Paul Edward O'Bryan; daughter, Yvonne Kay O'Bryan; and brother-in-law, Larry Thompson.
In addition to her husband, Charlie, she is survived by three daughters, Barbara Ann Davis (Leroy) of Cub Run, KY, Patricia Marie O'Bryan of Louisville and Mary Margaret Williams (Don) of Las Vegas, NV; three brothers, Cecil Mallory (Verona) of Derby, Charles Mallory (Clara Rita) of Tell City, IN, and Archie Mallory (Faye) of Fort Branch, IN; a sister, Janice Mallory Thompson (Wendell Lynch) of Louisville; six grandchildren, Penny Parkinson of Logan, UT, Rusty Davis (Marlene), of Salem, OR, Curtis Davis and Sean Davis (Amy), all of Louisville, Brian Davis (Bridget) of Mount Washington, KY, and Wesley Davis of Louisville; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille was our sunshine! She devoted her life to caring for her family. Lucille's actions were a reflection of her belief that 'people matter, not material items.' She was passionate about gardening and preferred being outdoors. Lucille loved to read and enjoyed her laptop and iPad. As a cooking expert, she added her own touch of creativity to recipes. Traveling was a joy she shared with Charlie, her husband of 66 years. She was practical and taught her children the importance of faith, education, giving, loving, caring, dreaming and believing in yourself.
Lucille asked for God to bless all of those who offered care, comfort, prayers and support to her, especially family, friends, all medical staff, Norton Cancer Institute, and Hosparus.
In lieu of visitation, a Celebration of Lucille's Life will take place Sunday, March 10, 2019. Service at 2 pm followed by fellowship and refreshments from 3-4 pm at the YMCA National Safe Place, 2722 Crittenden Drive, Louisville, KY 40209.
Lucille would appreciate any expressions of sympathy to be made to Hosparus, , YMCA of Greater Louisville or . And please, no flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019