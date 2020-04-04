|
|
Violet Meyers
Louisville - Violet L Meyers, 97, passed away April 3, 2020.
Violet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd; her son Jeff Meyers; and her brother Mitchell Lanham. Here to carry out her memory is her cousin Jerry Wilson and several other cousins.
Violet retired from Bellsouth Telephone Company. She also spent over 20 years volunteering at the Baptist East Health gift shop. Violet was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church for well over 6 decades, and will always be remembered for the love she had for her church.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private for immediate family only.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020