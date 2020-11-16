1/1
Violet Peck
Violet Peck

Louisville - Violet Marie Peck, 73, entered in to rest on November 16, 2020.

She leaves behind her husband of 56 years William Peck; children, John Peck (Kim), Belinda "Sissy" McCawley (David); grandchildren, Cathy Stayton (Todd), Jason Noble (Lori), Aaron Peck (Kelsey); granddaughter, Lilly; and one sister, Bonnie Stilger.

The funeral service for Violet will be on Friday at 12:00pm at Advantage Funeral Home with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home
NOV
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

