Violet PeckLouisville - Violet Marie Peck, 73, entered in to rest on November 16, 2020.She leaves behind her husband of 56 years William Peck; children, John Peck (Kim), Belinda "Sissy" McCawley (David); grandchildren, Cathy Stayton (Todd), Jason Noble (Lori), Aaron Peck (Kelsey); granddaughter, Lilly; and one sister, Bonnie Stilger.The funeral service for Violet will be on Friday at 12:00pm at Advantage Funeral Home with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the funeral home.