Virgie K. "Babe" Saunders
Louisville, KY - age 93, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Maggie Guinn; husband, Roger Saunders; son, Terry Saunders; brothers, Elbert Guinn, and Keat Guinn; sisters, Alberta Stewart, Elsie Smith, Berg Kline, and Magdalene Scott.
She is survived by her daughters, Paula Harper (Don), and Vicki Forsha (Mickey); four grandchildren, Don Paul Harper, Aaron Harper (Tina), Rick Forsha (Amanda), Nicole O'Hara (Ryan); and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Tuesday, at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019