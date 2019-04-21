Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgie Saunders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgie K. "Babe" Saunders


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virgie K. "Babe" Saunders Obituary
Virgie K. "Babe" Saunders

Louisville, KY - age 93, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Maggie Guinn; husband, Roger Saunders; son, Terry Saunders; brothers, Elbert Guinn, and Keat Guinn; sisters, Alberta Stewart, Elsie Smith, Berg Kline, and Magdalene Scott.

She is survived by her daughters, Paula Harper (Don), and Vicki Forsha (Mickey); four grandchildren, Don Paul Harper, Aaron Harper (Tina), Rick Forsha (Amanda), Nicole O'Hara (Ryan); and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Tuesday, at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now