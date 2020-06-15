Virgie M. Hicks



Pine Grove - Virgie M. Hicks, age 82, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Hopkins Center in Woodburn, KY. The Edmonson County native was born on September 12, 1937 to the late Frank and Virginia Grubbs Wells. She was married to Robert Hicks, who preceded her in death.



Virgie was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove United Baptist Church.



She is survived by— one daughter, Gale Hicks (Robert Wayne Cotton) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Twanna Logue (Alex), Robert Wayne Hicks (Amanda), Johnny Hicks, Laura Hicks and Chad Jent; several great and great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by one son, Larry Wayne Hicks; one brother, Lonnie Wells and one sister, Ruby Bryant.



Interment will be in Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



VISITATION



10am - 12 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020



Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel



GRAVESIDE SERVICE



12:30 PM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020



Pine Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery









