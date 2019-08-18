|
Virgil C. Masters
Louisville - Virgil C. Masters, 73, received his new body in heaven on August 13, 2019. He was born in Louisville on July 28, 1945 to the late Norman and Alice Masters. Virgil was a member of Southeast Christian Church. He retired from Louisville Gas and Electric after 33 years of loyal service where he was one of the first to volunteer as Louie the Lightning Bug. He had a passion for working on cars and watching Nascar and was even involved in drag racing at Ohio Valley in his younger years. He enjoyed bowling, hunting and traveling with his wife. He was a loving husband and a devoted father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Virgil is preceded in death by his brothers, Norman Ray Masters and Donald Lee Masters.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 50 years, Evelyn Masters; a son, Wayne Keith Nunn; 2 grandsons, Ryan Lee Nunn and Kyle Matthew Williams Nunn; a brother, Tony Bolling and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A service to celebrate Virgil's life will take place at 12pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visiting at the funeral home from 2-8pm on Friday, August 23, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Virgil's honor to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019