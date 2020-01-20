Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Virgil Clark "Torkey" Dempster


1927 - 2020
Virgil Clark "Torkey" Dempster Obituary
Virgil Clark "Torkey" Dempster

Louisville - 92, entered into eternal life on Saturday, January 18, peacefully.

He was born September 1, 1927 in New Albany, Indiana and was the youngest of eight children. He loved music, which thru his life he had sung in a choir, Barbershop Quartet, played trumpet in his high school band, dance band, Army band, and played piano for personal enjoyment from age seven until his passing. He worked as a district manager at Coca-Cola Louisville for 30 years and had been a Sunday School Superintendent for 25 years. He was also a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

He was married to Joanne Byers Dempster for almost 66 wonderful years until her passing in July 2019.

Left to carry on his beautiful memories are his children, Kimalee (Kenneth) DeWitt, Kevin (Kaye) Dempster, and Keith (Lynn) Dempster; six grandchildren, Kelsi, Kayli, Kameron, Peyton Pierce, Joey (Jennifer) Pusateri, and Renee Pusateri; and three great-grandchildren, Kira, Sadie, and Grace.

Visitation will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, on Sunday, January 26, from 12-4pm, with a Memorial Service to follow at 4:00pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus, c/o Hospice of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY, 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
