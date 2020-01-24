Services
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial United Methodist Church
Elizabethtown, KY
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Memorial United Methodist Church
Elizabethtown, KY
Dr. Virgil Taylor Price Obituary
Dr. Virgil Taylor Price

Elizabethtown - Dr. Virgil Taylor Price, 75, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital from complications of asthma.

He graduated from the University of Kentucky Dental School in 1969. He practiced dentistry for 36 years until his retirement in 2007. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenda West Price; and two children, Taylor Price and Morgan (Brian) Hardesty all of Louisville.

A Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
