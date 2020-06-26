Virgina GreenLouisviile - Virginia "Jenny" (Gooch) Green, 97, passed away on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. C. Green. Loving mother of Carolyn Joyce (John) Hill, Larry Wayne (Jacqueline) Green, and Charles Edward (deceased). Dear sister to Mary Mitchell, Norma Jean Carr, Hazel Gooch, and the late: Willy Gooch, James Gooch, Mabel Bailey and C.W. Gooch. Proud grandmother to Laura Odey, Meghan Hill and Taylor Green. She will be missed by family and friends.Virginia was born on June 11, 1923 to Perry and Pearl Gooch and raised in Shepherdsville, KY. She was the eldest daughter of 8 children who grew up on the family farm. Virginia and J.C moved to Miami FL, Charlotte NC, Atlanta, GA before returning home to Kentucky.She was a woman of deep faith (Mt, Washington UMC), valued family, enjoyed friends and loved playing "Rummikub".Visitation will be held June 29th from 12-2pm at Advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel, 10907 Dixie Hwy. Funeral Services will be at 2 PM with burial at Bethany Memorial Cemetery,