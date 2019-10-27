Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Mt. Sherman, KY
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
Mt. Sherman, KY
Virginia Alene Meredith Obituary
Virginia Alene Meredith

Louisville - Virginia Alene (Benningfield) Meredith, 86, of Louisville passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Virginia was a native of Mt. Sherman, KY. and had retired from Brown & Williamson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Ronald Meredith; a brothers, James & Joe Benningfield.

Survivors include three children, James S. McClure, Robert D. McClure (Kathie), Donald R McClure (Carla); 5 step children, William R. Meredith, Doris J. Bratcher (Freddie), Betty Goosey (Jim), Ray Meredith (Darlene) & James Meredith (Rita); a sister, Judy Adams (David); 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 9 step grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & 6 step great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Mt. Sherman, KY. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. and at the church Wednesday after 12:00 noon. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorial gifts to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
