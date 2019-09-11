Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael the Archangel
2141 Lancashire Ave
Louisville, KY
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Virginia Ann Baker Obituary
Virginia Ann Baker

Louisville - 93, passed away Aug. 30, surrounded by family.

She was born, July 12, 1926, to the late Henry Eugene and Mary Agnes Breckel Brewer.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Baker; brothers, C. Eugene Brewer and Robert I. Brewer and sisters, Mary Elizabeth Brewer, Nancy Elaine Brewer, and Mary Jane Cloud Lannum.

She is survived by her children, Eugene (Patsy), Linda (Bill), Margaret (John), Robert (Susan), Beverly (Mark), Ronald (Debbie), and Kevin (Karen); sister, Therese Baumann, brother, Gerald F. (Betty) Brewer; 20 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2-8:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Her funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Raphael the Archangel, 2141 Lancashire Ave. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
