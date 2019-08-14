Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Virginia Bow

Virginia Bow Obituary
Virginia Bow

Louisville - Virginia Edith Bow, 94, died Monday, August 12, 2019.

She worked for Walgreens for 32 years and traveled as cosmetic supervisor for the company. She was a member of Waddy (KY) Chrisitian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Bow and is survived by nephews, William and Carl Rogers and Ricky Simpson; and many great nieces and nephews.

Her funeral is 10am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial at Noon Saturday at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville. Visitation is 2-7pm Friday.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Beulahland Bible Baptist Church in Lyndon, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
