Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Fairdale - 86, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. She was the former Virginia Hinkle. She was a volunteer at the Fairdale Senior Nutrition Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, brothers, Bill, Jr. & Eugene Hinkle. She is survived by her daughter, Ginny Lee Boston, son, Gene Boston (Donna), grandchildren, Jennifer Pittelko (Tony), Eric Boston & Kyle Boston (Nikki), Great grandchildren, McKenna, K.J., & Lily, brother, Elmer Hinkle (Donna) and her beloved kitty, Magic.

Funeral service Noon on Thursday at Fairdale McDaniel Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital or Animal Advocates of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
