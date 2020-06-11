Virginia "Ginny" Burkart
Virginia "Ginny" Burkart

Louisville - BURKART, VIRGINIA "GINNY," 95, of Louisville, KY, passed peacefully on June 9, 2020, surrounded by her family and the angels.

Ginny is preceded in death by her loving husband Frank, her daughter Virginia (Bunny) McDonald and Grandson Alex.

Ginny is survived by her children Skip Burkart (Crystal), Vivian Cambron (George) and Susan Spannbauer; grandchildren, Lenny, Jackie, Lauren, Christopher and John; great-grandchildren, Dayton, Aydan, Gia and Lennox; and extended family and friends in New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Kentucky.

Ginny was an angel on earth that lived her life with dignity and grace. She left a lasting imprint on everyone she met - she had a beautiful heart and soul.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville.

For those who cannot attend, the service will be available through livestream on the Ratterman Brothers East Louisville Facebook page. The link can be found at www.RattermanBrothers.com under Virginia's obituary.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent in memoriam to St. Jude Charities.

Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road was entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
