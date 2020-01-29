Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:15 PM - 3:00 PM
Crescent Hill Baptist Church
2800 Frankfort Avenue
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Crescent Hill Baptist Church
2800 Frankfort Avenue
Virginia Burnett Johnston Obituary
Louisville - Virginia Burnett Johnston, 91, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born July 14, 1928, in Grayson County, Kentucky, to parents, Paul Brown Burnett and Jennie DeWees Burnett.

She was a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church for 54 years where she served in many elected and volunteer positions. Prior to joining Crescent Hill, she was a charter member of Chapel Park Baptist Church and originally a member of 23rd and Broadway Baptist Church.

She spent most of her professional career working for a law firm, beginning when there were only five attorneys and one staff person and retiring 37 years later as Office Manager of the firm which had increased in size and services.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Rev. Reva Karstens and her husband, Dr. Keith A. Karstens, and a niece, Heather Karstens, dear friends, Gregory Robertson and Brian Williams as well as a number of cousins and many other wonderful friends.

Services to celebrate Virginia's good life will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday in the sanctuary of Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2800 Frankfort Avenue, with private interment on Monday at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be after 1:00 pm Sunday at her church.

Memorial contributions in her memory are requested to the Samuel Clayton Williams Scholarship Fund % Crescent Hill Baptist Church.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
