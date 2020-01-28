|
Virginia Camilla Brown
Louisville - 81, passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1938. Virginia was the daughter of Fred and Mary Jane Karem. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James Karem and sister Catherine Karem. She is survived by her brothers Edmond Pete Karem, David Karem and children Kevin Brown, Theresa Read, Kathleen Vrona, Christopher Brown and Kurt Brown. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren.
Virginia was a graduate of Presentation Academy Class of 1955. She received a B.S. in Education from Spalding University in 1959. Virginia received her Master of Religious Education from Spalding in 1972. She worked on her Doctoral in Educational Psychology at Union Institute from 1988 to 1990.
Her teaching career included being the Director of Religious Education at St. Martha Catholic Church, Our Lady of Holy Trinity Church, and a team leader of Religious Education at Bellarmine College during the 1970's. In the late 70's she began teaching high school, first at Providence High School, then at Presentation Academy and finally at Assumption High School, where she was also Campus Minister. She served as Campus Minister at Spalding University in the late 1980's.
Virginia enjoyed music, educating others and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She played guitar, sang and lead worship services at Mother of Good Council Church and Epiphany Catholic Church.
Virginia will be laid to rest during a private ceremony with her family at Calvary Cemetery in Louisville Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Feb. 2, 2020