Virginia Doris Thompson Elble
Louisville - Virginia Doris Thompson Elble was carried into eternal life at 95 years young, wrapped in the arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior on September 20, 2019.
There to greet her at Heaven's gate were her husband of 66 years, Charles Fred; grandson, Anthony Stone; sister, Pauline Finley; nieces, Peggy Thompson, and Barbara Becker; parents, Frank and Grace Thompson; and numerous friends.
Doris was born and raised in Louisville and graduated from Louisville Girls High School January, 1943. She then went on to graduate from Nazareth School of Nursing, SS. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital class of 1945. Doris spent the last six month of nursing school training in the United States Cadet Nurse Corp with the Army, serving her country during WW II at military hospitals in Danville, KY and at the old Nichols Hospital, here in Louisville. Her nursing career spanned 41 years at SS. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital before retiring in 1986. Most of Doris' nursing career was spent as an OB/GYN RN. She loved helping to bring new life into the world. Doris shared those nursing skills with her family and neighbor; being called upon her expertise advise, in a variety of illnesses, emergencies and vaccinations.
Doris was a kind and loving, with a compassionate heart for the many people whose lives she touched. There were no strangers in Doris' home. All were welcomed. She was a faithful 70 year member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church where she actively participated in teaching Sunday School, sang in the choir, played in the bell; and, was the "Parish Nurse" checking blood sugars and taking blood pressures for church members. Doris traveled extensively with the senior group at church. During these long bus trips, Doris would write poems about various live events and God's created beauty and would read them at the close of each trip. One of her poems, dedicated as a Great Aunt "To Michael" was published in "Spirit of The Age" The National Library of Poetry, copyright 1966.
Doris was pleased that she traveled to all but 4 states. The Greatest trip was to the Holy Land to walk where Jesus had lived, taught, healed and died.
Left with sweet memories to cherish are Doris' four children, Diane Elble (Cathy), Dennis, Paulette Stone (Dwain) and Deborah Peckham (Gary); six living grandchildren, Travis Elble (Tabitha), Scott Elble and Melissa Gray (Chris), Trisha DeMarsh (Joe), David Bray, Andy Bray (Lisa); seven great-grandchildren, Kyla, Ashley and Alex Elble, Lucas and Conner Gray, Anthony and Mia DeMarsh, Luke and Max Bray.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Wednesday, and from 10 - 11 AM on Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Hosparus for the excellent compassionate care during Mom's last days, especially Robin and Mellissa. A special thank you to Amanda for her tender care and watchful eye during the last months of Mom's life. She would be pleased to know that you have chosen to go into nursing after taking such good care of her.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019