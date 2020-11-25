Virginia E. "Ginny" ClarkLouisville - May 11, 1919 - November 20, 2020Virginia E. "Ginny" Clark, 101, passed away peacefully at Baptist Hospital East, Palliative Care, on November 20, 2020 after a fall at her home in St. Matthews.Virginia was born on May 11, 1919 in Louisville, Kentucky. She was the beloved daughter of Wilford & Berthella (Reardon) Clark.Virginia grew up in the Portland Area of Louisville where her father was a river boat captain on the Ohio River. Following graduation from Ursuline Academy she worked 37 years as a dental assistant for Dr. C. Phelps.Virginia loved to travel with her friends especially to Notre Dame games. She loved the movies, playing her piano, collecting treasures and reading.In her later years Virginia was able to remain in her home because of many friends in her life including Mary Hamilton, Collette and Dan Keller, Joni Richter, Joan Prentice, E.J and Nancy Gary. She loved everyone in her village including all the wonderful people she met who delivered her meals every week.She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Wilford, Jr. "Buddy", her sister Jane and her two nieces Charlene Clark and Joy Clark. She is survived by 3 nieces Christine Hicks, Catharine Clark, Autumn Clark and one nephew Paul Clark.Due to the pandemic there will be a graveside prayer service December 5, 2020 at 11am for close family and friends. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.Memorial Donations can be made Mass of the Air.