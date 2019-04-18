Virginia E. Muench



Louisville - Virginia E. Muench, 104, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Home for the Aged.



Virginia was born in Louisville to the late Joseph and Dorothy Muench. She was a retired bank teller with Liberty National Bank and a longtime member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.



She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank and William Muench; and sisters, Dorothy Krebs, Mildred McDonald, and Rita Muench.



Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Alan Muench (Dolores); 15 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.



Her funeral Mass will be at 9 AM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Home for the Aged, 15 Audubon Plaza Drive. Burial will follow at Calvary. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, April 21 at St. Joseph Home for the Aged.



Memorial donations may be made in Virginia's memory to the Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.