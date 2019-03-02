Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Virginia Reynolds
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Virginia Elaine Reynolds


1944 - 2019
Virginia Elaine Reynolds Obituary
Virginia Elaine Reynolds

Louisville - 74, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Elaine was born on July 18, 1944 to the late Charles and Marie Mattingly. She graduated from Brescia College and Western Kentucky University; she retired from JCPS after 27 years in Special Education, and was a member of St. Martha Church. She was an accomplished woman, but will always be remembered for her love of her family.

Along with her parents; her three brothers and five sisters, have preceded her in death. Here to carry on her memory are her daughter, Ali Nair; grandchildren, Kaleigh and Kameron Nair; and many other family and friends that will miss her dearly. A special thank you to Daniel Cooper and Eric Holt for their love and support.

Visitation will be from 2-5pm on Sunday, March 3rd at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. The funeral service will take place at 5pm on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly ask that expressions of sympathy be made to their GoFundMe page: Elaine Reynolds Memorial Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
