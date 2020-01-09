|
Virginia "Ginny" Ellen (Still) Weitkamp
Louisville - Virginia "Ginny" Ellen (Still) Weitkamp, 94, died peacefully on January 4, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. She was born in Cincinnati on January 7, 1925, the only child of Edith (Johanttges) and Ralph Edward Still. Ginny grew up in Bellevue where she later met and married her husband, Robert Weitkamp. They had two sons and lived, first in Bellevue, then for many years in Fort Thomas and finally in Louisville, where they moved in 2015 so that they would be closer to family. They were lifelong members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Bellevue and enjoyed 68 years of marriage together until Bob's death in 2017. Ginny was the quintessential homemaker. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and employed her skills in the loving care of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bob, her granddaughter, Jenna Weitkamp Maddux and her daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Weitkamp. She is survived by her two sons, Tom Weitkamp of Burlington and Gary (Toni) Weitkamp of Louisville, her two grandsons, Steven and Kyle Weitkamp and by her great granddaughter, Anna Claire Maddux. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, Ky. It will be followed by a funeral service at 11:00 and burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to , Greater KY and Southern IN, 6100 Dutchmans Ln, Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40205. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020