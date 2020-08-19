Virginia Estelle WalterLouisville - Virginia Estelle Walter, 99 passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.She was the former Virginia Brooks, a retired manager for Sears and a member of Lynnhurst Church of Christ.She was preceded in death by her husband Vennard C. Walter, Sr.Survivors include her son Vennard E. Walter, Jr. (Elizabeth) and daughter Darlene Brinke (Chris), 3 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.Funeral service 2 PM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., withburial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 10 AM Saturday till time of service.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her church.