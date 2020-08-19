1/1
Virginia Estelle Walter
Virginia Estelle Walter

Louisville - Virginia Estelle Walter, 99 passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

She was the former Virginia Brooks, a retired manager for Sears and a member of Lynnhurst Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vennard C. Walter, Sr.

Survivors include her son Vennard E. Walter, Jr. (Elizabeth) and daughter Darlene Brinke (Chris), 3 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Funeral service 2 PM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with

burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 10 AM Saturday till time of service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her church.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
AUG
22
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
