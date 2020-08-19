Virginia Estelle Walter
Louisville - Virginia Estelle Walter, 99 passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
She was the former Virginia Brooks, a retired manager for Sears and a member of Lynnhurst Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband Vennard C. Walter, Sr.
Survivors include her son Vennard E. Walter, Jr. (Elizabeth) and daughter Darlene Brinke (Chris), 3 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Funeral service 2 PM Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with
burial at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation 10 AM Saturday till time of service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to her church.