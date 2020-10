Virginia Eve "Sissy" JohnsonLouisville - Virginia Eve "Sissy" Johnson, 49, of Louisville Ky, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.She was a loving partner, daughter and sister and will be greatly missed.Virginia is preceded in death by her father Aubrey Johnson Sr.; stepfather Franklin McCloud; brother Aubrey "Pete" Johnson Jr. and a sister Mary Hamilton.She is survived by her loving partner of 23 years Larry Giles; her mother Wanda McCloud; sisters Jeannie Stinnett (Charles), Marilyn Young, Debrah Waddell (Shelby), Mary Hamilton, and Mattie Merriman (James); brother, David Johnson and many nieces and nephews.Cremation was chosen and a private memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3800 Bardstown Rd has been entrusted with her arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com