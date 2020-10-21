1/1
Virginia Eve "Sissy" Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Eve "Sissy" Johnson

Louisville - Virginia Eve "Sissy" Johnson, 49, of Louisville Ky, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

She was a loving partner, daughter and sister and will be greatly missed.

Virginia is preceded in death by her father Aubrey Johnson Sr.; stepfather Franklin McCloud; brother Aubrey "Pete" Johnson Jr. and a sister Mary Hamilton.

She is survived by her loving partner of 23 years Larry Giles; her mother Wanda McCloud; sisters Jeannie Stinnett (Charles), Marilyn Young, Debrah Waddell (Shelby), Mary Hamilton, and Mattie Merriman (James); brother, David Johnson and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen and a private memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3800 Bardstown Rd has been entrusted with her arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved