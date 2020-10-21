Virginia Eve "Sissy" Johnson
Louisville - Virginia Eve "Sissy" Johnson, 49, of Louisville Ky, passed away on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was a loving partner, daughter and sister and will be greatly missed.
Virginia is preceded in death by her father Aubrey Johnson Sr.; stepfather Franklin McCloud; brother Aubrey "Pete" Johnson Jr. and a sister Mary Hamilton.
She is survived by her loving partner of 23 years Larry Giles; her mother Wanda McCloud; sisters Jeannie Stinnett (Charles), Marilyn Young, Debrah Waddell (Shelby), Mary Hamilton, and Mattie Merriman (James); brother, David Johnson and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and a private memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home and Crematory, 3800 Bardstown Rd has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.
Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com