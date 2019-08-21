|
Virginia Evelyn (Cole) Stepro
New Albany - Virginia Evelyn (Cole) Stepro, 89, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She retired from General Electric in Louisville and was a member of Safe Harbor Community Church in Clarksville as well as the VFW Post 3281 Auxiliary. Virginia enjoyed shopping and celebrating holidays. She also loved animals, flowers and spending time with her family.
She was born on December 20, 1929 in New Amsterdam, Indiana to the late David and Leona (Cotner) Cole. Virginia was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Stepro; and siblings, Marcella Watts, Claudine Tabb, Anna Mae Magness and Lamar Cole.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Marla Richart (Anthony); granddaughter, Tiffany Smith (Bo); great-grandchildren, Braylon and Coleton Smith; nephew, Terry Conrad; sister-in-law, Marie Cole; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) and on Monday after 11:00 a.m. Her funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday in the chapel at the funeral home with burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon, Indiana.
Contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the Floyd County Animal Rescue League (215 W. Market Street, New Albany, IN 47150). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019