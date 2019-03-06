|
|
Virginia Ewing Martin
Louisville - Virginia Ewing Martin, 70, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 26, 2019.
She was born on February 7, 1949 in Miami, Florida to the late Margaret Jane Ewing and Tilford A. Ewing, Jr. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her aunt, Nancy H. Ewing "Tootsie"; brother, John P. Ewing, Sr.; a sister-in-law, Cathy Sutton; and brother-in-law, Eddie Weber; in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur G. Martin, Sr.
She graduated from Atherton High School in 1968. She attended Lindsey Wilson College, Campbellsville College, and Murray State. Throughout school her and her brothers were known as, "The Triplets!" Mrs. Martin, worked for the Jefferson County Public Schools Nutrition Services and recently worked at Dawson Orman Education Center, before retiring after 24 years of service. She was a member of Douglas Blvd. Christian Church, where she was active in the Christian Women Fellowship and many countless youth group mission trips! She was also a member of the Girl Scouts of America.
She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur Goodman Martin, Jr.; sons, Arthur G. Martin III, David E. Martin; a brother, Tilford A. Ewing III; sister-in-law, Libby Ewing; a grandson, Zachary Nathaniel Martin; nieces, Ashley E. Case (Brandon), Tammie O'Neal (Chris); nephews, John P. Ewing, Jr. (Ashley), Douglas Weber (Andrea); great nieces, Brooklyn Case, Baby Case (due in August), Claire Ewing, Caroline Ewing, Autumn Weber; and a special friend, Susan Powell.
Visitation will be 12 noon to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 and 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Services will be 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be sent to Douglas Blvd. Christian Church, Ovarian Awareness of Kentucky (www.oakky.org), or Norton Cancer Institute, In Memory of Virginia Martin.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019