Virginia H. Humphrey



Louisville - Virginia H. Humphrey, 96, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.



Virginia was born in Louisville to Urban and Doris Hand. She spent her career working as a bookkeeper for several local companies and as a teacher's aid for Seneca High School for many years.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman Humphrey, her parents, and 4 brothers.



Left to cherish her memory is her son, Mark Humphrey, her grandchildren, Kenneth Humphrey, Laura Fleharty, and Molly Humphrey, 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral Mass for Virginia will be at 10 AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, Louisville. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Wednesday, July 24 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.



Memorial donations may be made in Virginia's honor to Mass of the Air and St. Martha Catholic Church. Online condolences can be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019