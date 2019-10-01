|
|
Virginia Jones Wilson
Louisville - 87, passed away September 29, 2019 at Episcopal Church Home, surrounded by her family. She was born November 27, 2019 in Wooster, Ohio to the late George and Florence Bickel Jones.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" T. Wilson, Jr.
Virginia graduated from Atherton High School, attended the University of Louisville, received a Bachelor's degree from St. Mary of the Woods in 1982, and retired from Jewish Hospital in 1993 as a Medical Technologist. She was a member of St. Matthew Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her sons, John "Jack" T. Wilson III (Debbie), George R. Wilson; a sister, Carolyn Moyse; grandsons, John T. Wilson IV (Becca), Mark R. Wilson; great grandsons, John "Quinten" T. Wilson V, Emmett T. Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church 330 North Hubbards Lane, Louisville, Ky 40207 with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Kosair Charities or St. Matthews Episcopal Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019