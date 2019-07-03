Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
1752 Scheller Ln.
Virginia L. "Ginger" Combs


1934 - 2019
Virginia L. "Ginger" Combs Obituary
Virginia L. "Ginger" Combs

New Albany, Indiana - Virginia L. "Ginger" Combs, 84, passed away peacefully at Clark County Hospital on Monday July 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ginger was born on October 17, 1934 in Lanesville, Indiana to the late Leonard and Mildred Jaegers.

Ginger was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She has been a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church since 1957. Ginger was a devout Catholic. She always put others needs before her own. Ginger was always praying for others and was known by many to have a direct line to God.

After graduating from Lanesville High School, Ginger began working as a bookkeeper for New Albany Motors, now known as Coyle Chevrolet. She also worked in the kitchen at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School from 1979 to 1995.

Ginger was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader, Madonna Circle President and Coach. She also had a great love for Our Lady of Providence High School and was a member of the Booster Club.

Ginger is survived by her loving husband of 62 years Leonard J."Sonny" Combs. her children: Brian (Lisa), Richard (Barb), Terri Day(Bruce), Edward (Leslie) and Bridget Wilson(Jodie), grandchildren: Adrienne, Brianna, Brittany, Victoria, Samantha, Brandice, Dani, Carlie, Hannah, Joseph and Wes, great-grandchildren: Leighton, Warner and Jensen, her siblings: Joyce Gibbons(Don) and Lennie Reinhardt(Jerry).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM Saturday July 6, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church(1752 Scheller Ln.) with entombment in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM Friday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes(1119 E. Market St.)

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Ginger to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or Our Lady of Providence High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019
