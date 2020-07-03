1/1
Virginia LaVerne (Graham) Cavanaugh
Virginia LaVerne (Graham) Cavanaugh

Jeffersonville - 77, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She loved being a grandma and always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Virginia also liked traveling to the beach, playing bingo and was fond of her dog, Sadie.

She was born on July 22, 1942 in Hodgenville, Kentucky to the late George and Gertie (Beacham) Graham. Virginia was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica Roby.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 59 years, John Cavanaugh; son, Mike Cavanaugh; daughter, Debbie Decker (Mark); siblings, Brenda Blevens, Ronald Graham (Joyce); grandchildren, Evan and Morgan Cavanaugh; and great-grandchildren, Trenton Roby, Courtney Austin, Laci Austin and Emerson Cavanaugh.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany) with her funeral service taking place at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (1640 Lyndon Farm Court, Suite 104, Louisville, KY 40223). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
JUL
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
