Virginia Lea (Russel) Hornickel



Laconia - Virginia Lea (Russel) Hornickel, 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, Saturday, August 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease. She was born June 13, 1939 in Laconia, IN the daughter of Julius John and Helen Frances Chanley Russel. Besides being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and friend to so many, she was an employee of First National Bank and Trust Company in Louisville, KY, a bus driver for South Harrison School Corporation for many years, and managed Growers Greenhouse for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother John Russel. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Glenn Hornickel; their 5 children, Patti McRae (Roger), Garry Hornickel (Laura), Mark Hornickel, Terry Hornickel (Karol) and Sherry Boston (Steve) all of Laconia, brother, Robert Russel (Donna) of Elizabeth, IN; grandchildren, Amanda Bright (Darin), Dustin Hornickel (Beth), Joshua McRae (Callie), Chad McRae, Brian Hornickel (Bryce), Brittany Hornickel (Corey Sprigler), Brad Hornickel (Bri Durr), Morgan Boston (Erin) and Jason Boston and 11 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 11 AM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana. Rev. Greg Carter will officiate. Burial will be in Rehoboth Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 10 AM to 8 PM Thursday, August 13, 2020 and Friday from 9 AM to 11 AM at the funeral home in Corydon, IN. Pallbearers will be Joshua and Chad McRae, Brian, Bradley and Dustin Hornickel, and Jason Boston. Honorary pallbearers will be Amanda and Brittany Hornickel and Morgan Boston. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Rehoboth Cemetery Fund. Due to COVID-19 we are limited to under 60 people inside the funeral home at one time, masks are required as well as practicing social distancing. We are not allowed to have food to share during this time. The funeral service will be transmitted to your radio on FM 106.7 for those who wish to remain in their vehicle outside of the funeral home in the parking lot.









