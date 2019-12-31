|
Virginia Lee Harris Tichy Burckle
Louisville - 97, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Lucy Lockman Booth, of Phoenix, AZ and her brother, George Lockman, of Paducah, KY. Virginia considered her greatest accomplishment her five children who survive her: Dorothy Tichy Burckle Brentlinger (Jerry), Robin Burckle Baldock, Jenny Burckle Snyder (Mike), Kimberly Burckle Drury and Robert Jack Burckle, Jr. Virginia also leaves seven loving grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.
Virginia was a sweet and generous lady who faced all life delivered with determination. At early ages, she survived the destruction of her home in the 1937 Flood of Louisville and the death of her husband, Robert Tichy, who was a gunner in the 15th Air Force when his plane shot down over Italy in 1945. In 1949 she married Robert Jack Burckle, Sr., a former Marine, with whom she enjoyed a 56-year marriage. She supported Jack in his residential building business and later worked for the Kentucky Board of Nursing. She was blessed with a green thumb, her beautiful flower gardens seemed to just pop up around her. She was a master seamstress and quilter, and she also loved music and dancing with Jack. Virginia was a life-long Christian and member of Broadway Baptist Church.
The family is deeply grateful for the caring staff at Twinbrook Assisted Living and at Nazareth Home where she spent her last weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy be given to the American Parkinson Disease Association or .
Funeral service will be at 11a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Road with private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 4 - 8p.m. Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020