Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Virginia Lee "Jenny" Parker

Virginia Lee "Jenny" Parker Obituary
Virginia Lee "Jenny" Parker

Louisville - Virginia Lee "Jenny" Parker, 65, entered Eternal Life Thursday, November 28, 2019 after her long courageous battle with cancer.

Jenny was born in Louisville to the late Clarence and Lillian Clark. She was a member of Kentucky Avenue Church of Christ and longtime employee for Hollander Sleep Products, the former Louisville Bedding. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, Mamaw, and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sue Ann Allen; and brother, Robert Clark.

Survivors include her doting husband of 37 ½ years, Michael Parker; daughters, Tina Ford and Anna Mullins (Will); grandchildren, Autumn Crum (Benjamin), Emily Ottersbach (Justin), Erica Stice, and Nicholas Allen; and great grandchildren, Adelaide, Lillian, Henry, Olivia, Willow, Harrison, Jason, Bentley, and Nakayla; sister, Rose Pound (John); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ratterman and Sons, with burial to follow in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church home, Kentucky Avenue Church of Christ, 1418 Belmar Drive - Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
